Gold Prices Surge After Two Days Of Decline In Local, Global Markets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2025 | 07:45 PM
All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association says price of gold per tola in Pakistan goes up by Rs2,300, and reaches Rs288,700
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) After a decline in gold prices over the past two days, a major surge has been recorded in both global and local markets.
According to the reports, the international bullion market witnessed a $22 increase in the price of gold per ounce, and reached $2,763.
As per the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan went up by Rs2,300, and reached Rs288,700.
Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs1,972 and settled at Rs247,513.
Recent Stories
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets
Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah
42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants
Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits
Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 2024
PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year
Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fa ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira
American woman who came to Karachi for love refuses to return to US
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets5 minutes ago
-
PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year26 minutes ago
-
SACM visits KP-EZDMC to review company's six-month performance2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan foster closer ties1 hour ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs523 billion in the market1 hour ago
-
KP Govt follows zero-tolerance against corruption: Sadozai3 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs2,300 per tola4 hours ago
-
Appellant Authority accepts plea of SIDB’s project employees5 hours ago
-
US Charge d’Affaires, Commerce minister discuss means to strengthen bilateral trade6 hours ago
-
China's production of cattle, sheep, poultry remains stable in 20247 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES10 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago