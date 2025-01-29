Open Menu

Gold Prices Surge After Two Days Of Decline In Local, Global Markets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association says price of gold per tola in Pakistan goes up by Rs2,300, and reaches Rs288,700

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) After a decline in gold prices over the past two days, a major surge has been recorded in both global and local markets.

According to the reports, the international bullion market witnessed a $22 increase in the price of gold per ounce, and reached $2,763.

As per the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan went up by Rs2,300, and reached Rs288,700.

Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs1,972 and settled at Rs247,513.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bullion Price Gold Market All

Recent Stories

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in loc ..

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveil ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform

5 minutes ago
 Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in ..

Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah

5 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 parti ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants

6 minutes ago
 Selection committee completes initial consultation ..

Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two to ..

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits

20 minutes ago
Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional resul ..

Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 2024

20 minutes ago
 PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in fir ..

PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year

26 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on pas ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fa ..

36 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy

50 minutes ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action again ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira

53 minutes ago
 American woman who came to Karachi for love refuse ..

American woman who came to Karachi for love refuses to return to US

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business