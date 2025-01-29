Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets

(@Abdulla99267510)

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association says price of gold per tola in Pakistan goes up by Rs2,300, and reaches Rs288,700

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) After a decline in gold prices over the past two days, a major surge has been recorded in both global and local markets.

According to the reports, the international bullion market witnessed a $22 increase in the price of gold per ounce, and reached $2,763.

As per the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan went up by Rs2,300, and reached Rs288,700.

Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs1,972 and settled at Rs247,513.