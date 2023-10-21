Gold prices surge again

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The price for 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan on Saturday reached Rs212,000.

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association sources told APP that at the same time, people interested in 22-karat gold can secure it at Rs194,333 per tola.

They said that even for those looking to purchase smaller quantities, the rates remain quite appealing.

Currently, 10 grams of 24-karat gold are priced at Rs181,756, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be obtained for Rs166,609.

This shift in gold prices can be attributed to a substantial move in the value of the Dollar, underscoring the connection between Currency values and the price of gold, they asserted.

Meanwhile, at the international level, gold prices have experienced a swing, with the current rate standing at $1,981 per ounce. Gold rates in Pakistan can fluctuate multiple times throughout the day in response to global market dynamics.