Gold Prices Surge All-time High

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Gold prices rose sharply in global and domestic markets, setting new all-time highs on Friday.

In the international bullion market, gold price rose by $35 to hit a new high of $2,612 per ounce.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) sources, the prices of gold in the local bullion markets also reached a new high in history, as a result of which the price of 24 karat gold rose by Rs.3500 to a new high of Rs.272000 per tola. The price of gold per 10 grams also rose by Rs 3001 to a new high of Rs.233196.

In contrast to the big rise in gold prices, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs 2950 and the price of silver per 10 grams remained unchanged at Rs 2529.14.

