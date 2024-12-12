Open Menu

Gold Prices Surge By 2,300 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Gold prices surge by 2,300 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The price of gold increased significantly for the second consecutive day, with the price per tola increasing by Rs.2,300.

According to local Sarafa and the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, after this increase, the price of gold per tola in the country has increased to Rs.

82,800, while the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs.1,971 to Rs.242,455.

According to the association sources, the price of gold in the global bullion market has increased by $23 to $2,716 per ounce.

It should be noted that the price of gold per tola had increased by Rs3,100 yesterday.

