Gold prices surge by Rs 1,200 to Rs130,150 per tola 17 Mar 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,200 and was sold at Rs 130,150 on Thursday against its sale at Rs128,900 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,072 to Rs 111,583 from Rs110,511 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 102,284 from Rs 101,302, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs1,500 and Rs1,286 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $17 and was traded at $ 1,942 against its sale at $1,925, the association reported.