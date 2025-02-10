Open Menu

Gold Prices Surge By Rs 4,000 To Rs 303,000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices surge by Rs 4,000 to Rs 303,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 4,000 and was sold at Rs 303,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs 299,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 3,429 to Rs 259,773 from Rs 256,344 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 238,133 from Rs 234,990.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs 43 to Rs 3,373 whereas that of ten gram went up by Rs 37 to Rs 2,891.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $42 to $2,903 from $2,861, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast ..

Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast to promote mental well-being

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

6 minutes ago
 Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ..

Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as m ..

8 minutes ago
 FIFA extends tenure current normalization committe ..

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundat ..

Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..

21 minutes ago
 Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blist ..

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

32 minutes ago
Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

36 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow ..

UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart l ..

Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..

1 hour ago
 EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business