Gold Prices Surge By Rs1,600 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Gold rates in Pakistan saw another big surge here, as price moved up by Rs. 1600 per tola on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan saw another big surge here, as price moved up by Rs. 1600 per tola on Wednesday.

According to local Sarafa Association sources, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs1,600, reaching Rs275,900, while the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,372, settling at Rs236,540.

These hikes were in line international gold market, where price of gold per ounce touched $2,647, with a premium of $20.

They said that local prices came down by Rs4,100 drop per tola, and price of gold settled at Rs274,300.

