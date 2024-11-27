Gold Prices Surge By Rs1,600 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Gold rates in Pakistan saw another big surge here, as price moved up by Rs. 1600 per tola on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan saw another big surge here, as price moved up by Rs. 1600 per tola on Wednesday.
According to local Sarafa Association sources, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs1,600, reaching Rs275,900, while the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,372, settling at Rs236,540.
These hikes were in line international gold market, where price of gold per ounce touched $2,647, with a premium of $20.
They said that local prices came down by Rs4,100 drop per tola, and price of gold settled at Rs274,300.
Recent Stories
Maulana Zafar Ali Khan remembered
ICT Police conduct flag march to ensure law & order
Crucial changes finalised for Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Res ..
Peshawar admin holds Khuli Kachehri in Wadpagga
RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairs a special m ..
LESCO detects 544 power pilferers in 24 hours
NDMA dispatches 21st relief consignment to Gaza, Lebanon, Syria
DPO Tank reviews security measures
Pakistan team moves in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup semis
NADRA mobile vans to provide services in different localities
PTI should wait for 2029 election, says Nasir Shah
More Stories From Business
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairs a special meeting of ECC7 minutes ago
-
LESCO system shortcoming to be resolved soon: CEO14 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar38 minutes ago
-
UAF programs, departments listed in elite category1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
President ICCI pledges full support for sports promotion21 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 4,695 points21 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up Rs.1,600 per tola3 hours ago
-
Economy observing sustained recovery in FY2025: Finance Ministry16 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders eye fresh trade tensions15 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report5 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders eye fresh trade tensions15 minutes ago