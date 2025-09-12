Gold prices surge by Rs2,500 to Rs386,500 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs2,500 per tola on Friday, reaching Rs386,500 as compared to Rs384,000 on the previous trading day, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs2,143 to Rs331,361 from the previous rate of Rs329,218, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs1,964 to Rs303,758 from Rs.

301,794.

In the international market, the rate of gold climbed by US$27, closing at US$3,645 per ounce against 3,618.

Likewise, the price of silver also registered an upward trend in the domestic market. The rate of 24 karat silver increased by Rs130 per tola, closing at Rs4,456, while 10 grams of silver rose by Rs112 to Rs3,820.

In the international market, silver was traded at US$42.28 per ounce, showing an increase of US$1.3, the association reported.