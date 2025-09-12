Open Menu

Gold Prices Surge By Rs2,500 To Rs386,500 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Gold prices surge by Rs2,500 to Rs386,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs2,500 per tola on Friday, reaching Rs386,500 as compared to Rs384,000 on the previous trading day, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs2,143 to Rs331,361 from the previous rate of Rs329,218, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs1,964 to Rs303,758 from Rs.

301,794.

In the international market, the rate of gold climbed by US$27, closing at US$3,645 per ounce against 3,618.

Likewise, the price of silver also registered an upward trend in the domestic market. The rate of 24 karat silver increased by Rs130 per tola, closing at Rs4,456, while 10 grams of silver rose by Rs112 to Rs3,820.

In the international market, silver was traded at US$42.28 per ounce, showing an increase of US$1.3, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow

59 seconds ago
 ‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and ..

‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..

1 minute ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark ..

Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..

3 minutes ago
 Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI pr ..

Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI president

21 minutes ago
 Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat c ..

Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption

29 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini wi ..

31 minutes ago
PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in ..

PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in electricity bills in flood-aff ..

38 minutes ago
 Australian research highlights lifestyle role in r ..

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discu ..

UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business