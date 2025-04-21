Open Menu

Gold Prices Surge By Rs.8,100, Reach All Time High To 357,800 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Gold prices surge by Rs.8,100, reach all time high to 357,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.8,100 on Monday and was sold, all time high, at Rs.3,57,800 against its sale at Rs.349,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.6,944 to Rs.

306,755 from Rs 299,811 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat increased by Rs.6,366 to Rs.281,202 from Rs.274,836.

The rates of per tola silver increased by Rs.24 to Rs.3,441 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.21 to Rs.2,950.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $69 to $3,395 from $3,326 whereas that of silver went up by $0.22 to $32.77, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

13 minutes ago
 Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public schoo ..

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

23 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

30 minutes ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

46 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

1 hour ago
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

1 hour ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

2 hours ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

2 hours ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business