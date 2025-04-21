Gold Prices Surge By Rs.8,100, Reach All Time High To 357,800 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.8,100 on Monday and was sold, all time high, at Rs.3,57,800 against its sale at Rs.349,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.6,944 to Rs.
306,755 from Rs 299,811 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat increased by Rs.6,366 to Rs.281,202 from Rs.274,836.
The rates of per tola silver increased by Rs.24 to Rs.3,441 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.21 to Rs.2,950.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $69 to $3,395 from $3,326 whereas that of silver went up by $0.22 to $32.77, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices surge by Rs.8,100, reach all time high to 357,800 per tola8 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy visits SCCI8 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s new trade envoys poise to redefine economic diplomacy2 hours ago
-
Soya, palm oil imports grew 116.37% and 23.42% in 09 months3 hours ago
-
Tyre burst claims two lives4 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 28.19% to $230.067 mln in 9 months5 hours ago
-
CDNS attain Rs 1140 billion savings target by start of last quarter of FY 2024-256 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Bank Rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 20259 hours ago