Gold prices surge by Rs.8,100, reach all time high to 357,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.8,100 on Monday and was sold, all time high, at Rs.3,57,800 against its sale at Rs.349,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.6,944 to Rs.

306,755 from Rs 299,811 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat increased by Rs.6,366 to Rs.281,202 from Rs.274,836.

The rates of per tola silver increased by Rs.24 to Rs.3,441 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.21 to Rs.2,950.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $69 to $3,395 from $3,326 whereas that of silver went up by $0.22 to $32.77, the Association reported.