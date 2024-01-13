Open Menu

Gold Prices Surge By Rs.950 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2024 | 06:47 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2024) The price of gold in the country has seen a significant increase of 950 rupees per tola.

The cost of 10 grams of gold now stands at 186,428 rupees, reflecting an upward adjustment of 814 rupees.

On the international front, the global price of gold has experienced a rise of 12 dollars, settling at 2,048 Dollars per ounce.

In the Pakistani market, the per ounce price of gold has reached 2,068 dollars, inclusive of a 20-dollar premium over the global rate. Investors and market analysts are closely monitoring these developments as they navigate the dynamics of the precious metals market.

