Gold Prices Surge Further By Rs.5,900, Reach All Time High To 363,700 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.5,900 on Tuesday and was sold, all time high, at Rs.363,700 against its sale at Rs. 357,800 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.5,059 to Rs.
311,814 from Rs 306,755 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat increased by Rs.4,637 to Rs.285,839 from Rs. 281,202.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.3,441 and Rs.2,950.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $59 to $3,454 from $3,395 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $32.77, the Association reported.
