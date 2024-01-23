Open Menu

Gold Prices Surge In Pakistan After Int’l Market Trend

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:11 PM

The latest reports say that the global price per ounce of gold reaches $2,047, marking a $5 increment.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) The gold market in Pakistan on Tuesday experienced an upward trend as international gold prices witnessed an increase.

The global price per ounce of gold reached $2,047, marking a $5 increment.

In response to this surge, gold rates in Pakistan recorded a notable rise, with an increase of Rs 500 per tola and Rs 429 per 10 grams.

In the local market, the new rates stand at Rs 215,200 per tola and Rs 184,500 per 10 grams. This development has been attributed to the recent fluctuations in the international gold market, prompting adjustments in the domestic prices.

The rise in gold prices is expected to impact the local gold and jewelry industry, influencing consumer behavior and market dynamics.

Financial analysts are closely monitoring these developments, considering various factors that contribute to the fluctuation in gold prices globally.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and financial authorities are also keeping a close eye on the situation, as gold prices can have implications for the country's economy. The trend in gold rates is subject to change based on global market dynamics, economic indicators, and geopolitical factors influencing the precious metal's value.

The market experts suggested that the investors and consumers stay informed about the evolving trends in the gold market to make informed decisions regarding gold-related transactions and investments.

