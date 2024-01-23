Gold Prices Surge In Pakistan After Int’l Market Trend
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:11 PM
The latest reports say that the global price per ounce of gold reaches $2,047, marking a $5 increment.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) The gold market in Pakistan on Tuesday experienced an upward trend as international gold prices witnessed an increase.
The global price per ounce of gold reached $2,047, marking a $5 increment.
In response to this surge, gold rates in Pakistan recorded a notable rise, with an increase of Rs 500 per tola and Rs 429 per 10 grams.
In the local market, the new rates stand at Rs 215,200 per tola and Rs 184,500 per 10 grams. This development has been attributed to the recent fluctuations in the international gold market, prompting adjustments in the domestic prices.
The rise in gold prices is expected to impact the local gold and jewelry industry, influencing consumer behavior and market dynamics.
Financial analysts are closely monitoring these developments, considering various factors that contribute to the fluctuation in gold prices globally.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and financial authorities are also keeping a close eye on the situation, as gold prices can have implications for the country's economy. The trend in gold rates is subject to change based on global market dynamics, economic indicators, and geopolitical factors influencing the precious metal's value.
The market experts suggested that the investors and consumers stay informed about the evolving trends in the gold market to make informed decisions regarding gold-related transactions and investments.
Recent Stories
Senate hosts Parliamentary Interface for learning experience of Provincial Assem ..
TikTok shares election integrity measures on platform ahead of General Election
SCCI welcomes opening of Torkham border for trade
CTP issues special travel advisory for tourists visiting Murree
'We must work to build a society where everyone has opportunity, right to learn' ..
OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque
China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..
161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..
KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone
Vietnam business group visits MNSUA
PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover
More Stories From Business
-
KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone54 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes reopening of Torkham border1 hour ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 291 hour ago
-
TIOs must ensure close liaison with business community for economic stability: FCCI President53 minutes ago
-
Jan 26 last date for admission in B.Ed program53 minutes ago
-
Textile unit imposed Rs 100,000 fine53 minutes ago
-
SBP all set to announce Monetary Policy tomorrow2 hours ago
-
BOI assures support for transferring of ‘Nantong HiTide Biotechnology’53 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Zafar meets Hungary envoy to boost bilateral relations2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 514 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Sesame cultivation grew by 187%4 hours ago