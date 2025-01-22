Gold prices surge in Pakistan amid global market rally

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2025) Gold prices in Pakistan on Wednesday witnessed a significant surge after an upward trend in the international market.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold has increased by Rs4,250 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs287,450 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has risen by Rs3,642, reaching Rs246,440.

The increase in domestic gold prices comes as the international bullion market also experiences a sharp rise. Global gold prices have surged by $40, reaching $2,751 per ounce.