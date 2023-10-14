Open Menu

Gold Prices Surge In Pakistan Amid International Market Hike

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2023 | 06:29 PM

All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) says the price of gold (24 carats) surged by Rs4,900, reaching a total of Rs202,000 per tola.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2023) Gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant rise due to an increase in the international market, as reported on Saturday.

Similarly, the cost of 10-gram gold climbed by Rs4,201, reaching Rs173,182.

In the global market, the price experienced an increase of $46, bringing it to $1,938 per ounce.

The US Dollar depreciated by Rs 5.07 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market over the course of the current week's trading.

Furthermore, in interbank trading, the USD declined from 282.69 rupees to Rs277.62, marking a noteworthy shift.

In the open market, the US Currency dropped by Rs4.50 during the previous week and concluded at Rs277, compared to 281.50 rupees.

