Gold Prices Touch All Time High Rs 96, 300 Per Tola

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:58 PM

Gold prices touch all time high Rs 96, 300 per tola

Traders say that increase in prices is only because of Coronavirus in the markets all around the globe.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2020) Gold prices in Pakistan have gone all time high at Rs 96,300 per tola, Sindh Jewellers say here on Monday.

According to the details, with increase of Rs 2000, the gold prices reached at 96,300 per tola in local markets. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold was increased by Rs 1715 and reached at Rs 82,562.

The sharp and high increase in Gold prices have been witnessed after it went high in the international market as the the yellow metal was traded at $1684 with an increase of $40 per ounce on Monday, the reports say.

They say that local bullion market continued its bullish trend as on Saturday the price of gold increased Rs650/tola to hit a record high of Rs94,300/tola. They added that bullion increased $9 to $1,644/ounce in the international markets.

The traders say that Coronavirus emerged as one of the major reason of this sharp increase in Gold prices.

