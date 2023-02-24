Gold prices up by 1000 to Rs 195,100 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,000 on Friday and was traded at Rs.195,100 against sale at Rs.196,100, the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,000 on Friday and was traded at Rs.195,100 against sale at Rs.196,100, the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 857 to Rs.167,267 against Rs.

168,124, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs.153,328 from Rs.154,114, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,100 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.17.14 to 1,800.41.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$8 to $1,818 from US$1,826, the association reported.