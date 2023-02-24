UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By 1000 To Rs 195,100 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Gold prices up by 1000 to Rs 195,100 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,000 on Friday and was traded at Rs.195,100 against sale at Rs.196,100, the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,000 on Friday and was traded at Rs.195,100 against sale at Rs.196,100, the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 857 to Rs.167,267 against Rs.

168,124, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs.153,328 from Rs.154,114, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,100 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.17.14 to 1,800.41.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$8 to $1,818 from US$1,826, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

#DubaiDestinations takes residents and visitors on ..

#DubaiDestinations takes residents and visitors on a cultural tour of must-visit ..

14 minutes ago
 Yasin Malik appears via 'video-conferencing' befor ..

Yasin Malik appears via 'video-conferencing' before Jammu court in false case

3 minutes ago
 Chinese company gifts sports shoes to flood hit pe ..

Chinese company gifts sports shoes to flood hit people in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith H ..

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony reserves 25 % quota for ..

3 minutes ago
 South Africa bat against England in Women's T20 Wo ..

South Africa bat against England in Women's T20 World Cup semi

3 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2023 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Wil ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.