Gold Prices Up By 500 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.500 and was sold at Rs. Rs 275,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 275,200 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.
428 to Rs.236,368 from Rs 235,940 whereas that of 10 grams 22 karat also went up to Rs.216,671 from Rs 216,278.
Per tola and ten-gram silver were also traded at the same rate at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,645 from $2,640, the Association reported.
