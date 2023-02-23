UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By 500 To Rs 196,100 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices up by 500 to Rs 196,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 196,100 against sale at Rs.195,600, the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 to Rs.168,124 against Rs.

167,695, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs.154,114 from Rs.153,721, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.30 to Rs.2,120 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.25.72 to Rs 1,817.55.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$14 to $1,826 from $1,840, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2023 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad ..

HBL PSL 2023 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Wi ..

52 seconds ago
 Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

1 hour ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

2 hours ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.