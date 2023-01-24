Gold prices up by Rs 1,150 to Rs 189,300 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,150 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs189,300 against sale at Rs188,150 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,150 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs189,300 against sale at Rs188,150 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 986 to Rs 162,294 against Rs161,308, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat increased to Rs148,770 from Rs147,866, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,100 and Rs 1,800.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$14 to US$ 1,938 as compared to its sale at US$1,924 on the last trading day, the association reported.