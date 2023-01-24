UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs 1,150 To Rs 189,300 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Gold prices up by Rs 1,150 to Rs 189,300 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,150 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs189,300 against sale at Rs188,150 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,150 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs189,300 against sale at Rs188,150 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 986 to Rs 162,294 against Rs161,308, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat increased to Rs148,770 from Rs147,866, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,100 and Rs 1,800.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$14 to US$ 1,938 as compared to its sale at US$1,924 on the last trading day, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz scheduled to land in Lahore on Saturd ..

Maryam Nawaz scheduled to land in Lahore on Saturday afternoon: Minister for Inf ..

53 seconds ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Foreig ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Foreign Minister of Turkiye Mevlut C ..

55 seconds ago
 PTI's long march: LHC adjourns hearing till Feb 7t ..

PTI's long march: LHC adjourns hearing till Feb 7th

56 seconds ago
 Masses stands with PPP: Member of the National Ass ..

Masses stands with PPP: Member of the National Assembly Syed Javed Ali Shah

58 seconds ago
 Art and Industrial Exhibition-Forum "Unique Russia ..

Art and Industrial Exhibition-Forum "Unique Russia" that kicked off on Tuesday

59 seconds ago
 DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project ..

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 as orga ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.