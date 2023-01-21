Gold prices up by Rs 1,200 to Rs 187,200 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,200 on Saturday and was traded at Rs187,200 against sale at Rs186,000 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,200 on Saturday and was traded at Rs187,200 against sale at Rs186,000 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,029 to Rs 160,494 against Rs 159,465, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat increased to Rs147,119 from Rs146,176, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The prices of one tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 2,080 and Rs1,783.26 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 2 to US$ 1,927 as compared to its sale at US$1,929 on last trading day, the association reported.