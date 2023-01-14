UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs 1,200 To Rs 187,300 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Gold prices up by Rs 1,200 to Rs 187,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,200 on Saturday, jumping to Rs 187,300 from Rs 186,100 of the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,029 to Rs 160,580 against Rs 159,551, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs 147,198 from Rs 146,255, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The prices of one tola and 10 gram silver witnessed no change and stood at Rs 2,100 and Rs 1,800.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 20 to US$ 1,920 against previous price of US$ 1,900, the association reported.

