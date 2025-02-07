Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs 1,346 Per Tola To Rs.300,046

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,346 and was sold at Rs 300,046 on Friday against its sale at Rs 298,700 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,154 to Rs.

257,241 from Rs. 256,087 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat came up to Rs.235,812 from Rs. 234,754.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.51 to Rs3,378 whereas that of ten gram went up by Rs44 to Rs.2,896.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,869 from $2,859, the Association reported.

