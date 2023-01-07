Gold prices up by Rs 1,600 to Rs 185,300 per tola

He price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,600 on Saturday and was sold at Rs 185,300 against its sale at Rs183,700 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,600 on Saturday and was sold at Rs 185,300 against its sale at Rs183,700 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,372 and was sold at Rs 158,865 against Rs 157,493, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 145,626 against its sale at Rs 144,369, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 30 to Rs 2,070 whereas that of 10 grams declined by Rs 25.71 to Rs 1774.70. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 28 and was sold at US$ 1,867 against its sale at US$ 1,839, the association reported.