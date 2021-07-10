UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Up By Rs 200 To Rs109,300 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 109,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs109,100, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 172 and was sold at Rs 93,707 against its sale at Rs 93,535 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 85,898 from 85,741.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $8 and was traded at $1808 against its sale at $1800.

