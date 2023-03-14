Gold prices up by Rs 2,300 to Rs 201,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,300 and was sold at Rs 201,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 199,200 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,972 to Rs.

172,754 from Rs. 170,782, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.158,358 from Rs.156,550.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,120 and Rs.1,817.55 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$18 to $1904 against its sale at $1,886, the association reported.