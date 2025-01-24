Gold prices up by Rs 2,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 2,900 and was sold at Rs 289,600 on Friday against its sale at Rs 286,700 on a previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,486 to Rs 248,285 from Rs 247,799 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs 227,603 from Rs 225,323.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.31 to Rs.3,432 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.27 to Rs 2,942 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $29 to $2,772 from $2,743, the Association reported.