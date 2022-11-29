UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs 300 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices up by Rs 300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 161,600 against its sale at Rs 161,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 258 and was sold at Rs 138,546 compared to Rs 138,288 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 127,000 against its sale at Rs 126,765, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 30 to Rs 1740 whereas that of 10 gram silver went up by Rs 25.72 and was traded at 1491.76.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US $3 and was traded at US $1,756 against its sale at US $1,759 the previous day, the association reported.

