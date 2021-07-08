Gold prices up by Rs 300 to Rs 109,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 109,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs109, 400, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 and was sold at Rs 94,050 against its sale at Rs 93,793 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 86,213 from Rs 85,977.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1,440 andRs 1,234.56 respectivelyThe price of gold in international market increased by Rs 7 and was sold at Rs1815 against its sale at $1808.