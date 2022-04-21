Gold prices up by Rs 350 per tola to Rs133,500

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 350 and was sold at Rs133,350 on Thursday against its sale at Rs133,150 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 to Rs114,455 from Rs114,155 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs104,917 from Rs104,642, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $9 and was traded at US$1945 against its sale at US$1954, the association reported.