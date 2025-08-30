Gold Prices Up By Rs 3,600 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 3,600 and was traded at Rs 367,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 363,800 the previous day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.
3,172 to Rs 314,986 from Rs 311,814, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs 2,908 to Rs 288,747 from Rs 285,839.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs 81 and Rs 69 to trade at Rs 4,202 and Rs 3,602.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $3,447 from $3,411, whereas the rates of silver in international market rose by $0.81 to $39.69 from $38.88, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices up by Rs 3,600 per tola2 minutes ago
-
Cement export increases 140.99% in July 20252 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 20256 hours ago
-
Mayor briefs ADB delegation about Hyderabad development projects16 hours ago
-
SBP designates Domestic Systemically Important Banks for year 202516 hours ago
-
ADB president meets Punjab senior minister18 hours ago
-
French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean drinking water to over 600,000 citizens: WASA MD18 hours ago
-
Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emergency flood relief for Pakistan18 hours ago
-
EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs18 hours ago
-
Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain meets Country Rep CIMMYT to bo ..18 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UAE business leaders, highlights e ..18 hours ago