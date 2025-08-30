Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs 3,600 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Gold prices up by Rs 3,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 3,600 and was traded at Rs 367,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 363,800 the previous day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.

3,172 to Rs 314,986 from Rs 311,814, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs 2,908 to Rs 288,747 from Rs 285,839.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs 81 and Rs 69 to trade at Rs 4,202 and Rs 3,602.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $3,447 from $3,411, whereas the rates of silver in international market rose by $0.81 to $39.69 from $38.88, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

15 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

15 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

15 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

15 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

15 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

15 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

15 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

15 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business