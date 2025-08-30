Gold prices up by Rs 3,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 3,600 and was traded at Rs 367,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 363,800 the previous day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.

3,172 to Rs 314,986 from Rs 311,814, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs 2,908 to Rs 288,747 from Rs 285,839.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs 81 and Rs 69 to trade at Rs 4,202 and Rs 3,602.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $3,447 from $3,411, whereas the rates of silver in international market rose by $0.81 to $39.69 from $38.88, the Association reported.