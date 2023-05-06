UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs 500 To Rs 225,500 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Gold prices up by Rs 500 to Rs 225,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 225,500 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 225,000 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 429 to Rs 193,330 from Rs 192,901, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 177,219 from Rs 176,826.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 80 to close at Rs 2870 and that of ten-gram silver also dipped by Rs 68.58 to close at Rs 2460.56The price of gold in the international market dipped by $ 19 to close at $2017 against the sale of $2036, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imdaad Group delegation

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

2 hours ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

2 hours ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

3 hours ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.