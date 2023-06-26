Gold prices up by Rs 800 to Rs 215,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 215,300 on Monday against its sale at Rs.214,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs .

685 to Rs 184,585 from Rs 186,043 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 169,203 from Rs 168,574, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs2,550 whereas that of ten gram went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,186.21.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $1931 from $1920, the association reported.