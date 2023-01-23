UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs 950 To Rs 188,150 Per Tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 950 on Monday and was traded at Rs188,150 against sale at Rs187,200 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 814 to Rs 161,308 against Rs160,494, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat increased to Rs147,866 from Rs147,119, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola silver increased by Rs20 to Rs2,100 whereas that of ten gram went up by Rs17.15 to Rs.1,800.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$3 to US$ 1,924 as compared to its sale at US$1,927 on the last trading day, the association reported.

