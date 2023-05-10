Gold prices up by Rs 9,900 to 240,000 per tola

UrduPoint.com

The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 9900 and was sold at Rs 240,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 230,100 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 8,487 to Rs 205,761 from Rs 197,274, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 188,615 from Rs180,834.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 100 to close at Rs 3,100 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 85.75 to close at Rs 2657.75The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged to close at $2031, the Association reported.

