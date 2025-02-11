Gold Prices Up By Rs100 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 303,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 303,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 86 to Rs 259,859 from Rs 259,773 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 238,212 from Rs 238,133.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs 61 to Rs 3,312 whereas that of ten gram went down by Rs 52 to Rs 2,839.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $1 to $2,904 from $2,903, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan reiterates resolve to achieve 90% literacy rate for sustainable national development3 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs100 per tola3 minutes ago
-
RCCI hosts workshop on "Breaking Barriers-The Journey of an Entrepreneur"53 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1716 against USD Tuesday3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 0.63 pct higher3 hours ago
-
Türkiye's retail sales growth slows in December3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at Tuesday's open3 hours ago
-
Exchnage rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 20257 hours ago