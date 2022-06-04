UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs.100 To Rs.139,200 Per Tola

Gold prices up by Rs.100 to Rs.139,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.100 per tola and was sold at Rs.139,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs.139,100 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs.86 and was sold at Rs.119,342 as compared to Rs.

119,256 whereas that of ten gram gold increased to Rs.109,396 compared to its sale at Rs. 109,318, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1,346 respectively.The price of gold in international market decreased by $16 and was traded at $1851 compared to its sale at $1867, the association reported.

