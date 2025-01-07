Gold prices up by Rs1,000 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs 276,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 275,000 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.

857 to Rs.236,625 from Rs 235,768 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.216,907 from Rs 216,121.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs. Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,642 from $2632, the Association reported.