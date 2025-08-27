Gold prices up by Rs.1,000 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was traded at Rs.361,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs360,700 the previous day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.857 to Rs.310,099 from Rs.

309,242 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs.785 to Rs284,267 from Rs 283,482.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs.53 and Rs.46 and were traded at Rs.4,068 and Rs 3,487 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $3,390 from $3,380. However, the rates of silver in international market decreased by $.53 to $38.35 from $38.88, the Association reported.