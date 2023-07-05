Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.1,000 To Rs 206,000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.1,000 to Rs 206,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,000 and was sold at Rs.206,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.205,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.858 to Rs.176,612 from Rs.

175,754 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.161,894 from Rs. 161,108, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2480 whereas that of ten gram silver dipped by Rs.17.14 to Rs.2,126.20.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $1 to $1928 from $1929, the association reported.

