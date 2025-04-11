Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.10,000 To Rs338,800 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.10,000 to Rs338,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.10,000 and was traded at Rs.338,800 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs328,800 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.

8,573 to Rs 290,466 from Rs. 281,893 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.266,261 from Rs 258,411, respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,234 and Rs2,772 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $100 to $3,218 from $3,118, whereas silver increased to $31.30, the Association reported.

