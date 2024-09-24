Gold Prices Up By Rs.1,100 Rs 273,300 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.273,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.271,900 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 943 to Rs. 234,053 from Rs.
233,110 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 214,550 from Rs. 213,685, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,950 and Rs 2,529.14, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,628 from $2,617, the Association reported.
