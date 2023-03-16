UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs.1,100 To Rs.203,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.1,100 to Rs.203,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.203,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.202,400 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 943 to Rs.

174,468 from Rs. 173,525, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.159.930 from Rs. 159.065.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,150 and Rs.1,843.27 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$2 to $1926 against its sale at $1924, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

20 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon La ..

Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon Large Language Model

20 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Packa ..

Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Package&#039; to facilitate doing b ..

20 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Iranian Secretary of Su ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Iranian Secretary of Supreme National Security Counci ..

21 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates AD Ports ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates AD Ports Group’s Digital District

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.