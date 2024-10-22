Gold Prices Up By Rs.1,100 To Rs.283,400 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 08:56 PM
The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.283,400 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 282,300 on last trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.283,400 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 282,300 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.943 to Rs.242,970 from Rs.
242,027 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 222,722 from Rs. 221,858, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,150 and Rs.2,700.62 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,737 from $2,726, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards
Police arrest outlaws
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health
Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk
Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances
More Stories From Business
-
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 202541 minutes ago
-
Table of IMF economic growth forecasts5 minutes ago
-
Scientists urged to produce doable solutions for agriculture challenges2 hours ago
-
Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook3 hours ago
-
LCCI holds awareness session on filing of income tax returns4 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 409 more points4 hours ago
-
Fesco spends Rs 744.162m on projects5 hours ago
-
Lucky Cement leading way in clean, renewable energy5 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
FCCI resolving problems of business community5 hours ago
-
GTVC Gulbahar imparts technical skills to 21 students of seminaries6 hours ago