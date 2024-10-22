Gold prices up by Rs.1,100 to Rs.283,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.283,400 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 282,300 on last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.283,400 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 282,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.943 to Rs.242,970 from Rs.

242,027 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 222,722 from Rs. 221,858, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,150 and Rs.2,700.62 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,737 from $2,726, the Association reported.