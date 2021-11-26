Gold prices up by Rs1200 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 1200 and was sold at Rs 125,200 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs124,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1029 to Rs 107,339 from 106,310 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 98,394 from Rs 97,451.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $23 and was traded at $1813 against its sale at $1790, the Jewellers Group reported.