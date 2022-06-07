UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs.1250 To Rs.143,250 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.1250 to Rs.143,250 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.12,50 per tola and was sold at Rs.143,250 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 142,000 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs.1072 and was sold at Rs.122,814 as compared to Rs.

121,742 whereas that of ten gram gold increased to Rs.112,580 compared to its sale at Rs. 111,597, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1,346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was traded at $1849 compared to its sale at $1854, the association reported.

