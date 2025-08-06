Gold Prices Up By Rs1,300 To Rs 359,300 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,300 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs359,300 against its sale at Rs358,000 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,114 to Rs.
308,041 from Rs 306,927 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by 1,022 to Rs 282,381 from Rs 281,359.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs39 and Rs33 to Rs4,010 and Rs 3,437 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $3,366 from $3,353 whereas silver increased $0.39 to $37.77 against $37.38, the Association reported.
