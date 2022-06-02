UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs.1300 To Rs.138,600 Per Tola

Published June 02, 2022

Gold prices up by Rs.1300 to Rs.138,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1300 per tola and was sold at Rs.138,600 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.137,300 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs.1112 and was sold at Rs118,827 as compared to Rs.

117,713 whereas that of ten gram gold increased to Rs.108,925 compared to its sale at Rs.107,903, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1,346 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $25 and was traded at $1856 compared to its sale at $1831, the association reported.

