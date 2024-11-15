Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.1,300 To Rs.267,700 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs.267,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 266,400, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,115 to Rs.

229,510 from Rs. 228,395 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.210,384 from Rs. 209,362.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3250 and Rs.2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,565 from $2,552, the Association reported.

