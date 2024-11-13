Gold prices up by Rs.1,400 to Rs.271,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,400 and was sold at Rs.271,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 270,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,200 to Rs.

233,111 from Rs. 231,911 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.213,685 from Rs. 212,584.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3250 and Rs.2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $14 to $2,607 from $2,593, the Association reported.