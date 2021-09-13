Gold prices up by Rs150

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs150 and was trade at Rs112,300 on Monday against its sale at Rs112,150 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs130 and was sold at Rs96,280 against its sale at Rs96,150 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs88,256 from Rs 88,138.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1430 and Rs 1226, respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 2 and was traded at US$1789 against its sale at US$1787.